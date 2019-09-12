‘Firefly Lane’: Ali Skovbye & Roan Curtis To Play Young Tully & Young Kate In Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its young Tully and young Kate. Ali Skovbye (Breakthrough) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) are set as series regulars, joining Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke and Ben Lawson in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Firefly Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah.

Written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who also serves as showrunner, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Awkward and shy, Kate Mularkey (Chalke) has always been in the shadow of her best friend, legendary talk show host and journalist Tully Hart (Heigl). With an endearingly self-deprecating wit, Kate is often underestimated, but she’s fiercely intelligent and fiercely loyal. She has the biggest heart, and a hidden wild streak. Firefly Lane follows the story of Kate and Tully’s enduring friendship from their teen years through their forties — as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce, and countless dramas along with way. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other: partners in crime, platonic soulmates, always up for their next adventure.

Curtis will play teenage Kate in the 1970s, hopelessly nerdy but endearing. Kate is the lonely unpopular girl, but that all changes when her new neighbor moves in – mysterious and uber-cool Tully Hart.

Skovbye will play teenage Tully in the 1970s, a smart, gorgeous, effortlessly cool wild child who just moved to Firefly Lane with her wacky hippie mom. She’s exciting to be around, enviably glam, and instantly popular with both girls and boys. But her one true friend is her geeky neighbor Kate.

Lawson plays Kate’s ex-husband Ryan, who also has a long history working with Tully.

Friedman executive produces with Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose, Heigl and Shawn Williamson. Peter O’Fallon will direct and executive produce the first episode.

Skovbye recently starred alongside Chrissy Metz in Fox 2000 film Breakthrough. She was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her work in One Christmas Eve with Anne Heche and won a Joey Award for her role in the television movie Campfire Kiss. She is repped by Atlas Artists and Play Management.

Curtis recurred as Sylvia on The Magicians and Emma Gilbert on Shut Eye, and also guest-starred on Supernatural and Smallville. She’s repped by The Characters Talent Agency.