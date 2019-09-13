‘Filthy Rich’: Aaron Lazar Cast In New Fox Series As Steven Pasquale Departs

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway actor Aaron Lazar has been cast in a co-starring role opposite Kim Cattrall in Fox’s high-profile new drama series Filthy Rich, from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

He is stepping in for Steven Pasquale who had to drop out for personal reasons a week before start of production. Recasting went down to the wire, and filming on Filthy Rich begins today in New Orleans as scheduled.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Lazar will play Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

The role was originally played in the pilot by David Denman. It was recast once the pilot was picked up to series with Pasquale.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris and Olivia Macklin also star.

Lazar’s Broadway credits include Les Misérables, A Tale of Two Cities and the Dear Evan Hansen national tour. His TV series credits include arcs on The Strain and Quantico. He is repped by APA and Affirmative Entertainment.