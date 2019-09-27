‘Filthy Rich’ Casts Rachel York; Miriam A. Hyman Joins ‘The Chi’

Rachel York (Broadway’s Head Over Heels) is set for a recurring role opposite Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney and Melia Kreiling in Fox’s high-profile new drama series Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall, from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Created by Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. York plays Tina, Ginger’s (Kreiling) mom, a former Vegas cocktail waitress, and one time mistress of Eugene Monreaux (McRaney) who may just hold the secrets to bring down Margaret Monreaux (Cattrall). York most recently starred on Broadway in The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels. She is repped by Bold Management & Production and CESD.

Miriam A. Hyman (The Laundromat) is set for a multi-episode arc in season three of the Lena Waithe-created Showtime drama series The Chi. Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story about a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Hyman will play Dre, a high school guidance counselor who will affect the life of Kevin (Alex Hibbert) in a major way. Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Waithe and executive produced by Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Common (Selma), The Chi is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network in 2020. Hyman has appeared in such films and television series as The Laundromat, The Sun Is Also A Star, Brittany Runs a Marathon, The OA, The Rookie, Blue Bloods and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She is also the hip hop artist known as Robyn Hood. Hyman is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.

,