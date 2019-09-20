‘Filthy Rich’: Alanna Ubach To Recur In New Fox Series

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, Coco) is set for a recurring role in Fox’s high-profile new drama series Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall, from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Ubach will play Yopi, Antonio’s (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) mother. She’s a fighter who knows how to win and a career gambler who’s always willing to take a chance.

Filthy Rich is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment. Taylor created the series, and wrote and directed the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Taylor, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris and Abe Sylvia. Sylvia serves as showrunner, and Kim Cattrall is a producer on the series.

Ubach will next be seen as Jeanine Pirro in Jay Roach’s Lionsgate Roger Ailes film Bombshell, with Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in theaters December 20, and she can be seen in the recurring role of Suze Howard on HBO’s Euphoria. Ubach is also a regular on both Hulu’s Crossing Swords and Disney+’s Monsters at Work, both debuting next year. Her previous credits include the role of matriarch Mama Imelda in Pixar/Disney’s Oscar-winning Coco, a co-starring role opposite Julianne Moore in Gloria Bell, and a five-season run on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, along with Dietland and an arc on FX’s Snowfall. Ubach is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.

Filthy Rich is slated to premiere midseason on Fox.