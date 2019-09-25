FilmNation, Nordic Entertainment Group Hire Kirstie Macdonald To Run London TV Venture

FilmNation Entertainment and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) have appointed Kirstie Macdonald as head of the companies’ new UK-based TV joint venture.

Operating under the FilmNation brand, the company will develop, produce and finance premium scripted television content. Macdonald will act as creative director and will take up her position in November, when she will begin to assemble a team.

Macdonald joins from her role as Creative Director, Drama at Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks’ production company Expectation, where she will continue to oversee the launch of BBC series Guilt ahead of her move. Macdonald was previously at ITV Studios-owned World Productions where she worked on BBC series Line Of Duty and the Bafta-winning Channel 4 series The Fear.

The joint-venture between FilmNation and NENT Group was announced in January this year. The companies plan to leverage existing talent relationships to build a slate of TV. NENT Group will have first option on the exclusive Nordic media rights to all the joint venture’s productions. The international TV sales strategy is still being ironed out.

“Kirstie’s taste perfectly aligns with our own, and her reputation, incredible relationships within the industry and track record of developing bold and compelling shows make her a perfect fit for this leadership role in our joint venture. We’re thrilled to have her join us,” jointly commented Glen Basner, FilmNation Entertainment CEO, and Milan Popelka, FilmNation Entertainment COO.

“I’m such a big fan of FilmNation’s output – their integrity as storytellers and their talent relationships are second to none, and the reach this partnership with NENT Group gives makes this a fantastic opportunity to create some truly original television,” added Macdonald on her hire.