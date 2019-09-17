‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Abigail Cowen To Lead Ensemble Cast Of Netflix YA Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Abigail Cowen is set to lead the ensemble cast of Netflix’s live-action young adult series Fate: The Winx Saga, inspired by the Italian animated franchise, from original series producer Rainbow Group and Archery Pictures. Principal photography on the six-episode series has begun in Ireland.



Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five unlikely friends attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Cowen stars as Bloom.



Winx Club was created and produced in Italy in 2004 by Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group (Winx Club, 44 Cats, Gladiator Of Rome). After its launch, it became one of the most successful animated series in Europe and one of the first Italian series to be sold in the U.S.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries, Kyle XY) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier of Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State). Straffi also executive produces.

In 2016, Netflix globally and exclusively released two seasons of World of Winx, a spinoff from the successful Winx Club.

Cowen stars as Dorcas on the hit Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She recently wrapped a lead role in the supernatural thriller Witch Hunt, directed by emerging filmmaker Elle Callahan, and a role in the anticipated Lionsgate feature I Still Believe, starring alongside K.J. Apa, set for release March 20, 2020. Cowen is repped by Paradigm and LINK Entertainment.