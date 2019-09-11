‘Fargo’: Uzo Aduba To Co-Star In Season 4 Of FX Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, currently filming the FX drama series Mrs. America opposite Cate Blanchett, is expanding her relationship with the Disney-owned network, signing on for a lead role in the upcoming fourth installment of its anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, Season 4 is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Aduba plays Zelmare Roulette. No information about her character is provided, but I hear that she is a ruthless recent escapee from prison who joins forces with the Cannon family. In addition to Rock, Aduba joins previously cast Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli,, E’myri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers with Hawley. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions. Production begins this fall in Chicago for premiere on FX in 2020.

Aduba is best known for her breakout role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, which earned her two Emmys and a SAG Award. She is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney James Adams.