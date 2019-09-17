‘Fargo’: Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 4 Of FX Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Justified star Timothy Olyphant is returning to FX with a key role in the upcoming fourth installment of the network’s anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, Season 4 is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

Olyphant plays a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware in a major recurring role.

In addition to Rock, Olyphant joins previously cast Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli,, E’myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder and Uzo Aduba.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers with Hawley. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions. Production begins this fall in Chicago for premiere on FX in 2020.

Olyphant, Emmy-nominated for his starring role on FX’s drama series Justified, is coming off a three-season run in a co-starring role opposite Drew Barrymore on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He also recently starred and executive produced HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie. On the big screen, he can currently be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and next will be appear in Ted Melfi-helmed The Starling alongside Kevin Kline and Melissa McCarthy.