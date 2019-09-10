‘Fargo’ Adds New Series Regulars Corey Hendrix & Matthew Elam For Season 4

Corey Hendrix (The Chi) and newcomer Matthew Elam have been cast as new series regulars opposite Chris Rock on the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Fargo.

The fourth season is set in Kansas City in 1950. The city will serve as the crossroads and collision point of two migrations, Italians coming from Italy and African Americans fleeing the south to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream as two controlling crime syndicates. They are at an uneasy peace controlling an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest son.

Hendrix will play Omie Sparkman and Elam will portray Lemuel.

Hendrix is best known for his recurring role as Curtis on The Chi. He’s repped by Hayes Talent Agency.

Elam, a recent graduate of DePaul’s prestigious Theatre School, has appeared on NBC’s Chicago PD. He is repped by Gray Talent Group and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.