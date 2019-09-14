Family In Viral Disneyland Brawl Fails To Show For Court

A husband and wife recorded in a violent July brawl at Disneyland failed to appear in court this week for their arraignment.

Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, and husband Daman Petrie, 44, were scheduled to answer to a string of charges on Monday, Sept. 9, according to court records obtained by City News Service. However, the Compton couple missed their pretrial hearing in Fullerton, California.

Robinson is facing four misdemeanor charges of battery for allegedly attacking her brother Avery, his girlfriend, and a Disneyland employee. She’s also charged with one count of misdemeanor assault, and faces 2 1/2 years in jail if convicted, according to prosecutors.

Petrie faces one count of battery on his brother-in-law’s girlfriend, and could get up to six months in jail if convicted.

Robinson’s brother, Avery Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas is due in court on September 30. He faces five felony charges and nine misdemeanors. He allegedly attacked his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, as well as endangered his child and three other children who were at Disneyland with the family, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a July press release.

As Deadline reported, the brawl broke out in the middle of Mickey’s Toontown on July 6. Viral video of the fight — which has since been removed from YouTube — showed family members throwing punches and at one point, a woman on an electric scooter entered the middle of the brawl and was knocked to the ground.

Concerned onlookers tried to physically restrain the family members before Disneyland security arrived. One theme park guest put Avery Robinson in a chokehold, prosecutors said.

When security guards asked the family to leave, there was more violence, prosecutors allege. Avery Robinson is accused of attempting to hit a security guard with his vehicle as he drove away and threatening to kill his sister and Petrie, by allegedly simulating having a gun in his hand, prosecutors said.