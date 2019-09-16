Falcons Clip Eagles For A Dramatic NFL Win, But ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Fall In Week 2

A high-flying rivalry took soared in a crazy game on NBC that took a hit for the Philly team & the ratings

The Battle of the Birds has seen the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles come to dramatic finishes on their last two faceoffs and last night on proved no different for the two-time Super Bowl losers and the Super Bowl LII winners – except for who the winner was.

With their wings clipped by injuries, the boys from the City of Brotherly Love fought hard in the Georgia metropolis on Sunday to keep the hometown team tethered, but the Eagles’ beak just wasn’t sharp enough. Failing to contain the Falcons’ Julio Jones, Philly with the rest of America just had to watch in awe as the wide receiver whipped off a 54-yard run for what was the game making touchdown.

THE BEST RECEIVER ON THE PLANET. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/Citfu2G3xD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 16, 2019

Having been in the lead at one point and looking for that third win against Atlanta in the past 20 months, the Eagles ultimately fell 24-20 to the Falcons.

Related Story Jane Lynch Dedicates Her 'Mrs. Maisel' Emmy To Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller & "Those Gals Who Blazed A Trail" For Female Comics

It wasn’t just Philadelphia that fell on SNF.

The primetime matchup snared a 12.2/22 in metered market results.

Put out on the field bluntly, that’s an 18% drop in the early metrics from the New England Patriots blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in last week’s SNF season opener. Injuring the Comcast-owned net and the league a little more, last night’s NBC flagship show was also down 12% from the Dallas Cowboy’s SNF win against the New York Jets on Week 2 of the 2018/2019 season on September 16 last year.

Coming off a strong 100th season debut on September 5, a rising SNF opener and an upward moving Monday Night Football starter this year and on the same Sunday that rape accused Antonio Brown made his debt for the Patriots against Miami, the double digit decline of last night’s sometimes spellbinding game has to give the NFL and its broadcasting partners some pause. Could the tide be turning back to the ratings ills of the pass few seasons after an initial swell?

Time and a few high-profile games will tell on that one, but no one but the Falcons can be feeling good about last night’s SNF right now for now.

In that tone, and with the L.A. Ram taking on the Cleveland Browns next week on SNF against the 71st Primetime Emmys on FOX, we’ll update with more football numbers as they come in We’ll also take a look at how Big Brother, The Masked Singer new season’s sneak peak and the rest of the non-NFL action on the Big 4 did last night.

Before then, if you’re needing more math – the Falcons’ win over the Eagles on SNF last night also dipped 9% in metered market ratings from when the two teams met up in the September 7 season opener last year. That late starting game went on to score 19 million viewers – a nine-year open game low.