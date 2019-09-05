Facebook Watch To Fund Raft Of News Shows From European Publishers

is funding a slew of news shows across Europe as part of its latest programming slate.

The digital platform is rolling out a raft of shows, produced in partnership with publishers in France, Germany and Sweden. Producers including Axel Springer and Le Monde are experimenting with new formats to engage new audiences and build sustainable revenue.

This comes a year after it partnered with the BBC and Channel 4 News in the UK to produce news shows Cut Through The Noise and Uncovered. It is currently in discussions to continue these shows on Facebook Watch.

“The internet has fundamentally changed how news publishers reach their audiences. We want to make sure Facebook is a good partner to the news industry, which is why we’re supporting the sector through investment and hands-on work with publishers,” said Jesper Doub, Director, News Partnerships, EMEA. “This is just the start for us in Europe, and we’re excited to see the breadth of content these new partnerships will bring to Watch.”

Facebook Watch European News Slate:

Germany:

Axel Springer: Bild Daily DAILY. A daily general-interest show featuring Bild’s most experienced journalists as they break down the hottest topics and headlines. The show will run Monday-Friday with in-studio and field reporting spanning politics, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle.

Burda (Focus): Life Hacks. An interactive show that sees Facebook audiences seeking advice from a panel of experts, from young Vloggers to well-known celebrities and special guests.

Burda (Focus): NewsStories. A weekly news show with a popular host, covering topics such as politics, sports, viral videos, urban myths, fashion and more.

Burda (Bunte): Klaudia Saves The World. A 25-week educational travelogue, with weekly episodes that follow Klaudia Giez (‘Germany’s Next Top Model’) as she meets influential figures aiming to solve complex problems in modern society.

G+J: Superluminar – Das Social Wissensformat. A 15-episode weekly science show, hosted by Hannes Holtermann.

G+J: Der Fußball, mein Leben & ich. A 15-episode sports biography show featuring stars as they’re interviewed by editor-in-chief of football magazine 11FREUNDE, Philipp Köster.

G+J: Local Heroes – Food Heroes Deutschland. A 15-episode weekly food series spanning the breadth of Germany highlighting secret or little known places to eat, featuring chefs and restaurateurs.

G+J: Rücken an Rücken – Promikochen. A 15-episode weekly studio cookery show featuring celebrity guests who cook a dish with instructions from a professional chef.

France:

Brut: Pendant ce temps là. A breaking news show running Monday-Friday that brings you new perspectives on the stories everyone’s talking about.

Le Monde: Plan B. A weekly series featuring inspiring people who prepare the world for a sustainable future. The show will feature established journalists reporting from around the globe to better understand environmental issues.

BFMTV: Bonsoir Bruce. BFMTV, the most-watched news channel in France, introduces Bonsoir Bruce, a daily vertical video news show featuring Bruce Toussaint, one of the top news anchors in the country. Every day, Bruce sheds light on the top headline of the day as he interviews a guest, takes questions from Facebook users and fact-checks the most-trending stories.

Sweden:

Expressen: Bara Nyheter. A daily show that summarizes the most important news, Monday – Friday, hosted by Expressen TV anchor Jennie Pierrou.