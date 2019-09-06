Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Stephen Colbert & Pete Buttigieg Discuss U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan: “We’ve Got To Leave”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'It: Chapter Two' Thursday Previews Hit $10.5M, Just Behind First Pic

Read the full story

‘Limetown’: Facebook Watch Drops First Trailer For Jessica Biel Mystery Drama Ahead Of Toronto Debut

Facebook Watch

“This is a warning…”. Facebook Watch has dropped the first trailer for Limetown, its adaptation of the hit podcast starring and exec produced by Jessica Biel.

The series has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before launching its first two episodes on October 16.

Limetown follows Lia Haddock, played by Biel, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

The series hails from Endeavor Content and Midnight Radio and is written by podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

It also stars Stanley Tucci, Marlee Matlin (Quantico), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (Shots Fired), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle), and Janet Kidder (Arrow).

Akers and Bronkie executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, who serves as showrunner, Midnight Radio’s Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg serve and Jim O’Grady serves as producer.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad