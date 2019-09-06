‘Limetown’: Facebook Watch Drops First Trailer For Jessica Biel Mystery Drama Ahead Of Toronto Debut

“This is a warning…”. has dropped the first trailer for Limetown, its adaptation of the hit podcast starring and exec produced by Jessica Biel.

The series has its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before launching its first two episodes on October 16.

Limetown follows Lia Haddock, played by Biel, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

The series hails from Endeavor Content and Midnight Radio and is written by podcast creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

It also stars Stanley Tucci, Marlee Matlin (Quantico), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Beasley (Shots Fired), Sherri Saum (The Fosters), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle), and Janet Kidder (Arrow).

Akers and Bronkie executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, who serves as showrunner, Midnight Radio’s Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg serve and Jim O’Grady serves as producer.