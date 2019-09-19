Facebook Sets Oversight Board For Content Takedown Reviews, Will Start In 2020

is establishing a court of final appeal on content restrictions, and will put its system into use in the first half of next year.

The announcement was made on the social media giant’s newsroom page. Facebook and its users will both be able to refer cases to the board.

The review process for the content board will start with a selection by a committee made up of board members. “Once a case is selected, board members will review it and determine if outside research is needed. Board staff will also reach out to the affected user to obtain a written statement, if applicable. Board members will then make a decision on the content under review and notify the affected user. Facebook promises to share final decisions of the board publicly.”

Facebook has been criticized for being over-zealous in its content takedowns, particularly on conversative issues. But the social media service has also mistaken serious art and popular culture items for offensive material.

Nick Clegg, the VP Global Affairs and Communications, said the “content policies we write and the decisions we make every day matter to people. That’s why we always have to strive to keep getting better. The Oversight Board will make Facebook more accountable and improve our decision-making. This charter is a critical step towards what we hope will become a model for our industry.”

Accompanying the charter is a letter from Mark Zuckerberg explaining the board’s purpose and goals.