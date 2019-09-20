Click to Skip Ad
Facebook Employee Leaps To His Death From Company Headquarters Building

Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, in the San Francisco Bay Area, in November 2018. | usage worldwide Photo by: Frank Duenzl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images AP Images

A Facebook employee apparently leaped to his death today at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

The man, who has not been identified, jumped from the fourth floor of a building on the Facebook campus, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive,” Menlo Park Police Department said on Thursday. “Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim.”

Police said no foul play was involved, according to a preliminary investigation.

Facebook issued a statement on the man’s death.

“We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” said the company statement. “We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement.”

Witnesses to the apparent suicide called police at about 11:30 AM on Thursday. Several thousand people work at the Facebook headquarters buildings.

Facebook said it would provide an update when the family is notified and police have additional information. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office will make the official report.

 

