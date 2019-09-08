Eva Longoria’s Letter Supporting Felicity Huffman Details Drama On ‘Desperate Housewives’ Set

In an effort to support Felicity Huffman amid the college admissions scandal, Eva Longoria has revealed some of the behind-the-scenes drama at Desperate Housewives.

Longoria was one of 27 people, including Huffman’s husband William H. Macy, to write letters vouching for the actress as she awaits sentencing for her role in the elite college admissions case.

In her statement to judge, Longoria described Huffman as a “good friend” who welcomed her to the ABC series in 2004, when she was new to Hollywood. She noted that Huffman stood up for her when she was “bullied” at work.

“There was a time I was being bullied at work by a co-worker,” Longoria wrote, without naming the individual.

She said the bullying only stopped when Huffman intervened.

“I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped,” Longoria wrote in the letter obtained by NBC News. “Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.”

Longoria also told the judge Huffman consoled her when she was the only leading actress on the series not nominated for a Golden Globe.

“I wasn’t devastated but the press made it a bigger deal than it was between the four of us actors and that did affect me a bit,” she wrote.

Huffman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud after paying $15,000 to increase her daughter’s SAT score. Federal prosecutors are recommending she be sentenced to a one month in prison.

Her attorneys have asked for a year’s probation, community service and a $20,000 fine. She’ll be sentenced on September 13 in Boston.