Eugenio Derbez & Family Launch Reality TV Series ‘Derbez Family Vacation’ With Lionsgate’s Pantaya & Amazon Prime

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican mega-star Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) and his thespian family are the subjects of under-the-radar reality TV series De Viaje Con Los Derbez (Derbez Family Vacation).

The unscripted docu-comedy series, about a Derbez family vacation to Morocco, will launch in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on October 18 via Pantaya, Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group’s Spanish-language SVOD service, and will stream internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

The half-hour Spanish-language episodes will see a camera crew follow the family on the surprise vacation, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their adventures and escapades.

It will mark the first time the entire family of performers, who reach nearly 70M followers on social

media, will be seen together on TV. The star-studded family consists of Derbez’s wife/actress Alessandra Rosaldo, their daughter Aitana, Derbez’s older actor sons Vadhir and José Eduardo and actress daughter Aislinn Derbez (La Casa de Las Flores) with her husband Mauricio Ochmann (Ya Veremos) and their daughter Kailani.

Related Story Robert Kirkman's 'Super Dinosaur' Gets Launch Date On Amazon Prime

The series is produced in association with Lionsgate by Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios as well as Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers’ Wallin Chambers Entertainment, who both have TV deals with Lionsgate. 3Pas Studios also has a first look deal with Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films.

Derbez, Ben Odell, Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers will serve as executive producers. Jessica Pavao of 3Pas Studio will serve as a producer. Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez are also executive producing through their banner A Toda Madre Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Pantaya CEO Paul Presburger and Rob Lee at UTA for 3Pas Studios.

The production was overseen by SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin on behalf of Lionsgate.

“I’m thrilled to be working with our Lionsgate friends in bringing my reality series to Pantaya and

Amazon Prime Video,” said Derbez, who is best known for box office hits Instructions Not Included, How To Be A Latin Lover and the remake of Overboard, as well as a string of popular Spanish-language TV series.

He continued, “When they learned that I was planning to take my entire family on a surprise trip to Morocco, they had the crazy idea of documenting our adventures. We have always tried to keep our personal lives private so we were all really nervous about doing this but I think our audience will love it. They will finally know that we are just as crazy and dysfunctional as any family!”

“Eugenio has delivered a string of box office hits for Pantelion Films, and we couldn’t be more excited to have the creative mastermind behind them helming our first original unscripted television series,” said Pantaya and Pantelion Films CEO Paul Presburger.

“De Viaje Con Los Derbez is the perfect example of the synergies we aim to create across the company and our focus on empowering talent to tell their stories through different mediums,” added Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin.

Derbez told us this summer that he is also lining up a handful of projects for himself to direct.

3Pas Studios and Wallin Chambers are repped by UTA.