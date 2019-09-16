‘The Babadook’ Star Essie Davis & ‘Leave No Trace’ Actress Thomasin McKenzie Lead Cast In ‘The Justice Of Bunny King’, Protagonist Boards

The Babadook star Essie Davis and Leave No Trace actress Thomasin McKenzie will lead cast in feature The Justice Of Bunny King.

Currently shooting in New Zealand, the dramedy marks the debut of director Gaysorn Thavat, from a

script written by Sophie Henderson (Fantail). Emma Slade (Come To Daddy) is producing.

Davis will play Bunny King, a mother of two with a sketchy past and a sharp tongue who works traffic intersections as a squeegee bandit. Bunny finds her frustrations difficult to contain, leading her to clash frequently with the public and police. Finding herself without her children or a home, she crashes at her sister’s where her stay is interrupted by a confrontation with her sibling’s partner, which leads Bunny to try and take her niece Tonyah (McKenzie) under her wing.

The feature is a Firefly Films production, supported by the New Zealand Film Commission, the

New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Images & Sound and Blockhead VFX. Protagonist Pictures is handling world sales and Madman Entertainment will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.

Davis and McKenzie were recently at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of Justin Kurzel’s True History Of The Kelly Gang. McKenzie was also at the festival with audience award winner JoJo Rabbit.

Davis said, “I’m so excited to be playing Bunny King; she’s a fighter with a heart of gold who will never give up on her kids or her niece in spite of the whole world’s injustice. It will be great working with Thomasin again after her beautiful work in True History Of The Kelly Gang.”

Davis is represented by United Agents in the UK and WME. McKenzie is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Industry Entertainment and Gail Cowan Management.