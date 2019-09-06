Click to Skip Ad
ESPN’s U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals Ratings Rise With Serena Williams’ Win

US Open Tennis Semifinal Serena Williams
Photo by Ella Ling/BPI/Shutterstock

Last night’s women’s semifinals at the U.S. Open, which saw Serena Williams defeat Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1, earned a 1.6 rating for ESPN. That’s up 14% from a year ago and equals the sports network’s best for that round since 2017 when all four players were Americans. The telecast’s rating peaked at 2.2, from 8:15-8:30 PM ET, during the final moments of the match.

Six-time champion Williams will face Canadian 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu in Saturday’s final in New York. In the coverage that begins at 4 PM ET on ESPN, Williams will attempt – for the fourth time – to win a Major final which would secure her 24th Grand Slam title, tying the all-time record currently held by Margaret Court. Andreescu is playing in her first U.S. Open and only her fourth Major overall. She has not lost a completed match since March.

Coverage of the Men’s Semifinal begins today 4 PM ET with fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev facing off against Grigor Dimitrov, who is unseeded but once ranked as high as #3. The nightcap will see 18-time Major champion Rafael Nadal playing 23-year-old #24 Matteo Berrettini.

