Erica Durance To Reprise ‘Smallville’ Lois Lane Role In Arrowverse Crossover On the CW

Erica Durance is joining her Smallville co-star Tom Welling in the CW’s upcoming DC Arrowverse crossover. She will be reprising her role as Lois Lane in multiple episodes of the five-night event.

The crossover will reveal where Weeling’s Clark Kent and Durance’s Lois Lane characters are almost 10 years after Smallville. While the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover will feature multiple versions of Clark Kent/Superman in different time frames, played by Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, I hear there are no plans for multiple incarnations of Lois Lane played by actresses who had previously portrayed her, like Teri Hatcher.

JSquared Photography

As Arrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim hinted in the Welling casting announcement, the crossover will be paying homage to Smallville. “For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville. Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it,” he said.

Like Hoechlin and Routh, Durance already is a member of the Arrowverse — she recurred as Alura Zor-El on Supergirl.

Titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the upcoming mega-crossover will unite the entire Arrowverse series franchise – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman – in a five-episode epic that will span two quarters, with three episodes airing in December and the two concluding installments debuting in January.

Since the end of Smallville, Durance headlined the Canadian medical drama Saving Hope, which aired for five seasons and had a brief run in the US on NBC.