EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures Group is teaming with London-based Creativity Capital on a deal that will see the companies co-finance and co-distribute feature films in Epic’s horror, sci-fi and action wheelhouse. The aim is to target pics in the $1 million-$10 million range, and also seek completed movies to acquire.

The pact makes official a partnership already underway on two films now seeking U.S. distribution. The first is Sea Fever, a horror thriller from Irish helmer Neasa Hardiman starring Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott and Hermione Corfield. The pic, about a fishing trawler who encounters a mysterious deep-sea creature, is having its world premiere at Toronto on Thursday on opening night in the Discovery program.

The companies also partnered on The Winter Lake, the feature debut of Phil Sheerin and toplined by Emma Mackey and Anson Boon. Filmed in Ireland, it follows a withdrawn teenager on a desolate farm who makes a terrifying discovery when the nearby lake drains for the season, revealing dark secrets in its bed.

Epic Pictures Group, whose credits include the 2017 TIFF film The Lodgers, is handling worldwide sales for both pics, and serves as an executive producer/investor for both titles. Creativity Capital, which previously financed the 2018 documentary McQueen and the 2016 Sundance pic Under the Shadow, provided a financing and production loan for Sea Fever, and tax credit financing for The Winter Lake, serving as an executive producer on both.

“We had a terrific experience working with Patrick Fischer and Creativity on Sea Fever and

The Winter Lake,” said Epic founder and CEO Patrick Ewald. “This new and dynamic venture will allow us to build on an already successful relationship to move even quicker on financing films and television for production and acquisition.”

Said Creativity Capital managing director Patrick Fischer: “Having met at the brilliant Frontières Market in 2017, we hit the ground running on Sea Fever and jumped in to help The Winter Lake get greenlit. Epic Pictures have been an outstanding partner on both titles and we look forward to expand our relationship with this partnership.”