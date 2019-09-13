Entertainment 360 Taps UCP’s Kate Fenske As President, Sets Three Series Projects

Entertainment 360, the joint venture TV studio formed by Management 360’s television production arm and Media Rights Capital, has brought in UCP’s SVP Development Kate Fenske as President.

Fenske, who has been at Entertainment 360 for more than three months, is overseeing development, production and distribution of premium content. Since joining the indie studio, she has has been putting together projects with Management 360 clients as well as outside auspices. Entertainment 360’s initial slate includes dramas with writers Gabriel Sherman (The Loudest Voice), Jay Carson, and Craig Gillespie.

The Loudest Voice in the Room author Sherman, who co-executive produced Showtime’s limited series adaptation of his book about Roger Ailes, is writing and producing an epic family drama set in the cutthroat world of New York City real estate developers. E360 in partnering on the project with The Loudest Voice producer Blumhouse.

Related Story Carla Hacken Inks First Look Deal With Entertainment 360

A drama, written by Carson, created by Carson and Matt Bai, and executive produced by Carson, Bai, and Steve Kloves, is set in the world of journalism, and is about the meaning of truth in a society where the referees have become the players, and where facts have become more tenuous by the day. It follows the driven, tenacious and increasingly compromised Becky who finds herself asking: when does a lie matter and when does it not? Can public integrity be separated from who we are in private, and who gets to decide? If a liar exposes truth, does the truth matter any less?

Gillespie is attached to Fatal Shore, based on the novel, the series documents the history of the birth of Australia out of the suffering and brutality of Britain’s convict transportation system and addresses the historical, political and sociological reasons that led to the British settlement.

Sherman, Carson, and Gillespie are all Management 360 clients. Some other Management 360-repped talent who have TV series in development at Entertainment 360 include Evan Katz, Jen Garner, Lucky Chap (Margot Robbie), Will Beall, Chris Rogers, Karl Gadjusek and Tony Tost.

Additionally, Entertainment 360 has projects in the works with Margaret Nagle, Carla Hacken, James Pondsolt and Julie Gardner/Bad Wolf.

E360 is set up to fully finance development internally, so the company is developing and packaging premium projects in-house before taking them to the marketplace:

Entertainment 360 is going for a curated slate focusing on premium, prestige project, largely dramas. Working autonomously and able to sell anywhere, the company has been acquiring IP and signing deals with creative talent, offering collaborative creative environment backed by a business model that is very rewarding to creators and stars in success with “artist forward” deals.

The studio’s creation was announced a year ago with an Amazon-set series project based on Amy Reed’s YA novel Nowhere Girls, which Management 360 clients Kieran and Michele Mulroney exec produced alongside Margot Robbie and her Lucky Chap banner, Brett Hedblom, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley.

During her tenure as VP and SVP development at UCP, Fenske shepherded such series as USA’s The Sinner, Hulu’s The Act, Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, Syfy’s Channel Zero and YouTube’s Impulse. She also led the development of Syfy’s flagship The Magicians as well as USA’s Colony.

Fenske previously served as Head of Development for Marti Noxon and Dawn Olmstead’s Grady Twins production company, where she helped develop and produce Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce.

Earlier in her career Fenske was the Head of Marketing for BBC One and Drama, overseeing all promotions for their biggest network and scripted series.