Endeavor Content Hires Former Fox Executive Prentiss Fraser And Moves TV Sales To London

Endeavor Content has hired former Fox executive Prentiss Fraser and is moving its TV sales division from LA to London.

Fraser left her UK-based role as EVP and managing director of content distribution for Fox Networks Group in April following the Disney takeover.

She joins Endeavor, which is responsible for distributing shows including Killing Eve, as EVP of international TV sales, reporting to co-presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor.

Fraser will lead the international sales team, strategy, operations, and partnerships across scripted and non-scripted programming, drawing on her experience at Fox and 14-year spell at Entertainment One.

Gary Marenzi, who helped establish the sales operation in LA over the past three years, is stepping down to return to his media consulting company, Marenzi & Associates.

“The global television business is bigger than ever before, and we are looking forward to Prentiss’ leadership as we expand our services for our partners in this area,” said Rice and Taylor.

As well as Killing Eve, Endeavor has overseen international sales of The Night Manager and The Little Drummer Girl. Its upcoming slate includes Hulu’s Normal People and Showtime’s Emmy-nominated docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.