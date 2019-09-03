‘Empire’: Katlynn Simone, Meta Golding, Wood Harris & Mario Upped to Series Regulars For Season 6

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Treasure, Teri, Damon and Devon on the upcoming sixth season of Empire.

Katlynn Simone, Meta Golding, Wood Harris and Mario who played the characters, respectively, in recurring roles in season 5, have been promoted to series regulars for the final season of Fox’s hit musical family drama series.

Simone plays Treasure, an up-and-coming artist that signed with the Lyon label and was part of the duo opposite Serayah. She appeared in 9 episodes last season.

Golding plays Teri, the love interest to the eldest Lyon son, Andre (Trai Byers), and the mother of Quincy (Skylan Brooks) who was wrongly incarcerated at the same facility as Andre. Golding recurred in 13 episodes last season.

Harris plays Damon Cross, an international money launderer who hopes to catch the attention of Cookie. Harris appeared in 10 episodes last season.

Mario plays Devon, an earnest, up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister. Mario appeared in 9 episodes last season.

Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.

Golding most recently portrayed Rosa Parks in the NAACP nominated TV One feature Behind the Movement and recurred in the second season of USA’s Colony. On the feature side, Golding reprised her Hunger Games: Catching Fire role of Enobaria in the final installment of the saga, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. She is repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, Paradigm Talent Agency and attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris, Yorn, Barnes and Levine.

Simone has also heavily recurred on The Quad for BET and The Game on CBS. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and IKIGAI Management and Pwrfl Management.

The Wire alum Harris’ recent TV credits include Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, The New Edition Story and The Breaks. On the big screen he was most recently seen in Creed II, Always & 4Forever and Blade Runner 2049. He’s repped by Gersh and Artists First.

Mario, a So You Think You Can Dance alum, most recently appeared on Fox’s Rent: Live and feature Step Up All In. He’s repped by CAA.

Empire returns for its sixth and final season at 8 PM, September 24, on Fox.