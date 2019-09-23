Emmys: Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’) Wins Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy

The marvelous Tony Shalhoub won the first trophy of the night at the 71st Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Abe Weissman on the Amazon-produced original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

It was the fourth Emmy win of Shalhoub’s career, which has included high-profile roles on shows such as Wings (he played Antonio Scarpacci on the NBC sitcom) and the daft detective show Monk (he played the fastidious title character, police Detective Adrian Monk. Shalhoub’s three previous Emmys (2003, 2005, 2006) were all for Monk, the ill-at-ease sleuth with major OCD issues.

On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel he portrays Abraham “Abe” Weissman, a mathematics professor at Columbia University, the father of the show’s title character, and a man whose sensibilities are tested by his daughter’s stand-up comedy ambitions.

Shalhoub took home the prize in a category that put him up against some long-established veteran names and, in a quirky twist, three cast members from one single show.

Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, and Anthony Carrigan were each nominated for their work in Barry, the off-kilter HBO comedy about a low-rent hitman who aspires to reinvent himself as a screen star. The category was rounded out by Tony Hale of HBO’s Veep and Alan Arkin from the Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

That means five nominations in the category represented three shows (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Kominsky Method, and Barry) that center on characters in show business.