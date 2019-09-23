Emmy Ratings Sink To All-Time Low, ‘Sunday Night Football’ Steady In Week 3 With Rams Win

A big night & a big farewell for the much watched HBO series did not translate for the Fox aired awards show last night up against the NFL

The big winners last night were Games of Thrones, Fleabag and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chernobyl, Pose’s Billy Porter, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and the Los Angeles Rams.

Not so much the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox.

Back on Sunday and hence up against the Rams vs. the Cleveland Browns match-up on NBC’s , TV’s biggest night had its worst night ever. The 5.7/10 in metered market results that the Emmys snared is the lowest rating the annual ceremony has achieved in early metrics – coming off successive years of new lows in an age of endangered awards shows.

Unlike the rare ratings rise that the hostless Oscars pulled off earlier this year, the host free Emmys is down 23% from last year’s Monday evening ceremony of September 17, 2018 – a night that also saw HBO’s GoT take the big Drama prize too.

Compared to the last time, the TV Academy show was actually on a Sunday, last night’s Emmys took a hit of just over 30% in metered market ratings from that September 17, 2017 shindig on CBS with a much criticized appearance by ex-White House Press Secretary and now Dancing With the Stars contestant Sean Spicer.

Adding to the injury, the 2019 Emmys on Fox fell 34.5% in the first round of ratings from the last time the Emmys were on the Murdoch-owned net back in 2015 with Andy Samberg hosting.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ended up with a then low of 10.172 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. The Stephen Colbert hosted Sunday broadcast 69th Primetime Emmy Awards matched the previous year’s then all-time low of 11.38 million tuning in and what was then a demo low of a 2.5 rating.

A little bit more perspective on where last night’s Emmys could end up in total audience and the 18-49 demo may be polished with the 11.9 million sets of eyeballs and 3.6 rating that the small screen ceremony garnered on Fox back in that distant era of 2015.

As for that sometimes dragging NFL battle last night over on the Comcast-owned outlet, the Rams’ 20-13 victory over the hyped but seemingly hapless Browns scored a primetime winning 12.8.23 in metered market ratings.

Or put another way, last night’s Emmy facing SNF with Super Bowl losers the Rams was up 5% in the early numbers over the Week 2 game between the winning Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. Throwing back to the third week of SNF for last season, last night’s game in the Ohio city dipped just under 6% from when the the non-Emmys facing Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 on September 23, 2018.

We’ll update with more Emmy ratings and Sunday Night Football results, as well as Big Brother on CBS and more later.

