Emmy Handicaps 2019: Here’s What SHOULD Win

With so many nominees to choose from, Academy voters (of which I am one) have a tough task just trying to get through all the content and come up with some deserving winners. So, let me help my fellow members as I choose a few that I feel would be great to see up on the Microsoft Stage come Sunday.

Pop TV

Although it likely won’t get there, since its network HBO has another little show called Game of Thrones, I would suggest there is no more compelling Drama Series this year than Succession. But maybe it’ll get a win next year.

I’d also love to see Eugene Levy and/or Catherine O’Hara receive an Emmy for Pop TV’s wonderfully funny Schitt’s Creek. However, I’m torn because Phoebe Waller-Bridge is up against O’Hara, and since this is the first—and only—chance she has to win Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, I say go for it, Academy members. Failing a win for Waller-Bridge, she’s also up for Comedy Series Writing. I can tell you there was no better writing on TV this season than this eminently watchable series.

FX

Fosse/Verdon was just astounding, and I’d love to see it cash in on some of its 17 nominations, especially for both Michelle Williams’ astounding work as Verdon, and Sam Rockwell’s incarnation of Fosse.

And isn’t it about time Robin Wright took home the Emmy for House of Cards? After all the trauma surrounding the show, it’s the least the Academy can do.

I want to see both Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas win for The Kominsky Method, but I already gave the Emmy to Eugene Levy didn’t I? I will settle for a tie in Lead Actor in a Comedy Series then, and a straight-up win for Arkin.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

How about This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia? He has one of the most challenging roles on TV and seems to be taken for granted, but I can say the same for Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul. How about a tie here too?

For Variety Special, I want a win for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons. It’d be great to see Lear up on stage again, this time as the oldest winner ever at 96?

In Unstructured Reality Program, Phil Rosenthal’s travel/foodie show, Somebody Feed Phil is exceptional.

Finally, there’s Jimmy Kimmel for Variety Talk Series. I know they’ll probably give it to John Oliver again, but Jimmy does it nightly, and nobody does it better.