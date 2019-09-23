Emmys’ In Memoriam Photo Of Andre Previn Was Not Andre Previn

The Fox broadcast of the Primetime Emmys on Sunday featured the usual In Memoriam segment, this year highlighted by Halsey’s live rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” It also showed the wrong picture of composer Andre Previn during the montage of photos accompanying the song.

Previn is the four-time Oscar-winning composer and conductor who died in February at age 89. But the photo shown was that of fellow Grammy-winning composer Leonard Slatkin, who is 75, very much alive and currently Music Director Laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Directeur Musical Honoraire of the Orchestre National de Lyon.

Slatkin, whose Hollywood credits include working on the music for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and A Capitol Fourth while conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, took the high road Monday about the gaffe on Twitter.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

Slatkin additionally told the Detroit Free Press in an interview today that Previn “would have been very amused” by the error. “He had a droll and dry wit,” said Slatkin, who is 75.

Sunday’s montage during the Emmy broadcast included many TV industry notables that have died since the last Emmys including Tim Conway, Valerie Harper, Penny Marshall, Gloria Vanderbilt, Stan Lee, Luke Perry, Peter Fonda, Carol Channing, Rip Torn, Katherine Helmond, John Singleton and Doris Day.

Organizers even got in a slide for Cokie Roberts, the influential broadcast journalist who died October 17.