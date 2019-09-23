Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel Roast No-Host Emmys, Share Presenting Duties With Amazon’s Alexa

If Emmy producers had decided to go with a host this year, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel likely would have been in the candidate pool. As presenters only at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, the late-night hosts decided to give their tongue-in-cheek evaluation of the no-host decision, suggesting that a “host” only belongs at Appleby’s.

The two immediately took to pouting about not getting tapped to host the show. “You know who the real victims are up here, it’s us. You would have been a great host, Stephen,” Kimmel groused. “I know, I would have,” Colbert quipped back.

They praised themselves for their skills at late-night hosting: Kimmel said it takes real talent for a host “to be interested in Jason Bateman’s vacation stories” as the camera panned to mock-shocked Bateman in the audience. The also joked that not having a host was the reason the Titanic suffered its fate – but also won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

And their dire onstage prediction that Alexa would someday host the Emmys (sorta) came true: the voice of Amazon’s Alexa appeared to give out the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.