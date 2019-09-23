‘Chernobyl’ Creator Gaslights Donald Trump In Emmys Limited Series Win

Craig Mazin never actually said the name of the President of the United States tonight at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, but the Chernobyl creator left it very clear what he thought of the barker of Fake News

“I hope that of some small ways our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie,” Mazin said onstage at the Microsoft Theater accepting the Outstanding Limited Series award on Sunday.

Unraveling the deceits that the Soviet Union built around the devastating nuclear accident near the Ukrainian city go Pripyat in 1986, the multiple Emmy winning show has been compared frequently as timely in the age of the truth and fact challenged Donald Trump since its May 6 debut on HBO.

In but one example of many, following online remarks by fan Stephen King that It’s impossible to watch HBO’s CHERNOBYL without thinking of Donald Trump,” Mazin replied “I am so pleased that you’re smartly watching.”

The primarily Lithuania shot Chernobyl took home not only the Limited Series win on Sunday, but also Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series, Movie or Special for Johan Renck and Outstanding Writing for Mazin. Called “the little nuclear disaster that could,” by Emmy voiceover presenter Thomas Lennon tonight, last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, the five-part series scored seven wins including Outstanding Cinematography.

Showtime’s Escape At Dannemora, FX’s Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Sharp Objects and Netflix’s When They See Us were also nominated in the Limited Series category this year.