Fox To Cool Down Emmy Red Carpet With “Big Ass” Fans

It’s going to be another scorcher at the Emmys on Sunday with weather reports already seeing temperatures in the 90s. How can the Emmys conquer this ferocious annual heat wave? Nothing says cool more than having a “Big Ass Fan” on the red carpet.

Excuse me, what’s that, now? In order to provide a “cooler” experience this year, Fox Entertainment is working with the company “Big Ass Fans” and their HVAC engineer to design a comfortable experience on the red carpet. Fox reports that there will be a high mesh-covered truss structure with 7 “Big Ass” fans that will circulate the air conditioning down to the guests on the carpet. Big generic fans at previous Emmy ceremonies were from Home Depot and didn’t do the trick; they were just there for looks. Emmys 2015 (the last time Fox hosted) was one of the most brutal red carpets temperature-wise in recent memory clocking in the triple digits, causing then EXTRA host Mario Lopez to sweat profusely and putting him through tuxedo shirt changes.

At recent Emmys, the red carpet has been tented with AC, which has its up and downside. Even though it was 81 degrees and sunny last year, some attendees were still drenched and complained about the heat.

Other highlights of this year’s Emmy red carpet thanks to the new Fox Entertainment: If your face is melting, don’t worry, there’s a makeup touch-up station, set up just as you’re arriving to the photo portion of the carpet. And if you have a run in your stockings, a sash loose, or a random hair in your eyes, there’s a wardrobe fix and hair touch-up area.

Thirsty? Nothing quenches your thirst more than fluted champagne, and flat/sparkling cucumber-infused water. Grab some as you’re walking through the 100-foot pathway in the Staples Center to the red carpet. There’s also ten different deconstructed survival kit products – including tissues, hand sanitizers, Tide Pens and mints. The red carpet happens at the Emmys this Sunday at 2PM PST.