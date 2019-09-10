Emmy Party List 2019: Media Mergers, Agency Pullouts Lighten Soirée Schedule

The 2019 Governors' Ball (here's an artists rendering) is at the L.A. Live Event Deck

The Emmy Awards party field, which had expanded dramatically over the past decade as new cable networks and streaming platforms entered the winners’ circle, is undergoing a major contraction this year.

As we reported last month, following the WGA-ATA breakup that triggered the firing of agents by more than 7,000 writers, all agencies canceled their traditional Emmy weekend bashes this year. That includes CAA, WME, UTA, ICM Partners, Paradigm and Gersh. CAA announced it would donate funds from the scrapped Emmy party to the MPTF’s Community Programs Fund.

Variety and Women in Film also recently announced they will forgo their annual Emmy party and instead make a donation to Planned Parenthood.

Following the completion of the Disney-Fox deal and Disney taking full control of Hulu, ABC, Disney TV Studios, FX Networks, Hulu and National Geographic will hold a joint post-Emmy party Sunday at a new downtown L.A. venue, Otium. Last year, Disney TV Studios’ 20th TV, FX, Nat Geo and Fox hosted a reception on Emmy night, as did Hulu. FX Networks will keep its joint party with Vanity Fair on Saturday night at Craft.

On the heels of formalizing AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner that created WarnerMedia, one of Emmy night’s signature events, the HBO party at the Pacific Design Center, is being rebranded as WarnerMedia & HBO Post-Awards Reception. It will also include the Turner networks TNT and TBS, which last year had their own Emmy party.

Staying put are three other Emmy weekend staples — The Evening Before, the Governors Ball and the BAFTA TV Tea Party — with Netflix, Amazon, Showtime, Comedy Central and management company Artists First also carrying on with their traditional Emmy bashes. Making a return to the Emmy weekend party circuit are AMC Networks and NBCUniversal.

Here is Deadline’s rundown of the upcoming 2019 Emmy festivities (in chronological order):

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party with DJ Michelle Pesce

8:30 PM, Spring Place, 9800 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Artists First Brunch at the Beach Emmy Awards Celebration

11 AM-3 PM, The Penthouse @ The Huntley Hotel, 111 Second St., Santa Monica

AMC Networks Emmy Brunch

12 PM-2 PM, Cecconi’s, 8764 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party

2-5 PM, Poolside at The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

FX Networks Celebrates Their Emmy Nominees with Vanity Fair

5-9 PM, Craft LA, 10100 Constellation Blvd, Los Angeles

NBCUniversal Emmy Nominees Reception (for talent only)

6:30-9PM, Tower Bar, 8358 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Showtime Emmy Eve Celebration (for talent only)

7 PM – 10 PM, San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

13th Annual The Evening Before The Emmys benefiting MPTF, with presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Netflix, People and Target

8 PM, The Lawn At Century Park, 2029 Century Park East, Century City

Comedy Central’s Emmy Party: Celebrating Our 2019 Nominees

9 PM The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel, 6417 Selma Ave, Los Angeles

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball “Brilliance In Motion”

Immediately following the ceremony, L.A. Live Event Deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

WarnerMedia & HBO Post-Awards Reception

8 PM, The Plaza At The Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave At San Vicente, West Hollywood

ABC, Disney TV Studios, FX Networks, Hulu & National Geographic Emmy Award Nominees Party

8 PM, Otium, 222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles

Netflix Emmy After Party

8 PM, Milk Studios, 855 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Amazon Prime Video Emmy Celebration

8 PM, Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood