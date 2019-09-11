Click to Skip Ad
Emmys 2019: Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Zendaya & Cast Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Present Awards

Michael Douglas, Viola Davis, Zendaya and the cast of Game of Thrones are among the first set of presenters for this year’s Emmys.

The Kominsky Method star, How to Get Away with Murder lead and Euphoria star will be joined by 9-1-1’s Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, Stephen Colbert, Empire’s Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Pose’s Billy Porter and The Loudest Voice’s Naomi Watts to hand out awards.

From Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams will present.

The 71st Emmys, produced by Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted, airs on Fox on Sunday September 22.

It will be presented without a host for the fourth time in its history. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, speaking at TCA, said that it wanted to save time to salute a number of shows including Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep and The Big Bang Theory. “Our job is to assess as to how to elevate the program in the year that we have it. If you have a host and an opening, that’s 15 or 20 minutes you can’t have to salute the shows,” he said.

