Emmy-Winning Writer And TV Star Jan Merlin Dies Aged 94

Jan Merlin, an Emmy-award winning writer and actor, has died at the age of 94.

Merlin’s death was confirmed by his family and collaborator William Russo, with whom he wrote books about Hollywood.

Merlin won an Emmy in 1975 for daytime NBC soap opera Another World, which told the story of the Midwestern town of Bay City and ran from 1964 to 1999.

As an actor, he starred in shows including Tom Corbett, Space Cadet and The Rough Riders, building a reputation for playing villainous characters.

“A veteran of the Navy in World War II, Jan went from the military during the big war to the Neighborhood Playhouse where he learned the craft of acting, though he had many talents,” wrote Russo.

“We wrote about Boys Town, Billy Budd, Reflections in a Golden Eye, among other films, giving a unique perspective on daily life during the studio shoot. He knew Brando, Taylor, Clift, James Dean, in ways that others could never understand. He threw James Dean out of the Pier Angeli house at her mother’s request.”