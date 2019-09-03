Emmys: TV Academy Re-Ups With L.A.’s Microsoft Theater Through 2022

Emmys organizer the Television Academy has inked a new deal with the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that will keep the annual TV awards show and its related events at the AEG-owned venue through at least 2022.

The new contract, replacing one originally signed in 2008, is for four years, with an option for a four-year extension through 2026, Deadline has confirmed. That info was originally reported by the Los Angeles Times earlier Tuesday.

Other financial details were not disclosed, but the pact does include provisions for the TV Academy to continue to use the L.A. Live campus, of which the Microsoft is a part, for “supporting activities including the Governors Ball, the Media Center and affiliated receptions at such venues as Staples Center, the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Event Deck at L.A. Live, the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels, restaurants and hospitality sites, etc.”

The parties said this year’s Governors Ball will be returning to the L.A. Live Event Deck, while the Media Center will be at the JW Marriott Conference Center.

“We are thrilled to extend our agreement to make the L.A. Live campus and Microsoft Theater home of the Emmy Awards,” Maury McIntyre, President, Television Academy, said in a press release. “Having the ability to host so many of our members for multiple events at one site is what makes L.A. Live the perfect location to celebrate our industry.”

The 7100-seat Microsoft Theater has played host to the Emmys since 2008, when it was called the Nokia Theatre. The new deal kicks in this year, when it will play host to the 71st Creative Arts Awards on September 14-15 and the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22.

The latest pact comes after the TV Academy last year reached a deal with reps from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC to extend the contract to televise the Primetime Emmy Awards also through 2026. Terms of that wheel deal go into effect with this month’s Primetime Emmys, which air on Fox.