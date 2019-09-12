EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winners Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson are among the ensemble cast for coming-of-age fantasy-drama movie The Lost Girls, a female-fronted take on the classic Peter Pan story by J.M. Barrie.

Livia De Paolis (Emoticon ;)) is adapting, directing, and starring in the film, which will also feature Thompson’s daughter Gaia Wise (A Walk In The Woods). De Paolis is adapting from Laurie Fox’s novel.

The Lost Girls will chronicle four generations of Darling women as they struggle in the aftermath of their adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland. The film will follow how Wendy (De Paolis) struggles to retain her creative spirit after her fantastical journeys with Pan.

Like her grandmother (Burstyn) and her mother Jane (Thompson in a cameo role), Wendy must escape Pan’s hold on her and the promises he desperately wants her to keep. As her daughter Berry (Wise) comes into Peter’s orbit, Wendy must fight to save her relationship with her daughter, while reconciling her legacy.

Related Story 'Years And Years' Creator Russell T Davies On Tonight's HBO Finale, More To Come, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump & That Speech

Wise has only appeared in two movies to date, both starring Thompson: A Walk In The Woods and Last Chance Harvey. The Lost Girls will mark her biggest role to date.

Myriad Pictures will handle international sales on the film and will co-rep U.S. with UTA Independent Film Group. Producers are Chris Curling (The Last Station) and Meta Valentic (Ladrón Que Roba A Ladrón). Peter Touche of Ingenious Media helped develop the project and is executive producing with Myriad’s Kirk D’Amico.

De Paolis, whose family ran Rome’s famous De Paolis Studio, said, “I have been fascinated with the hidden meanings of fairy tales since childhood so when I read Laurie Fox’s novel The Lost Girls I was immediately on board with the way she reinvents J.M. Barrie’s timeless fairytale for a contemporary audience.”

Myriad’s D’Amico added, “We are delighted to be working with the producers and with

writer/director Livia de Paolis who has a vision for this retelling of the Peter Pan story in the Me Too era. The strong material has attracted an equally strong cast including Emma Thompson and Gaia Wise and others to be added soon.”

De Paolis wrote, directed and starred in 2014 low-budget feature Emoticon ;-) alongside Sonia Braga, Carol Kane and Michael Cristofer.