‘Emily In Paris’: Darren Star’s Paramount Network Dramedy Rounds Out Cast; Sets Directors, Costume Designers

EXCLUSIVE: French actors Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin) are set as series regulars opposite Lily Collins in Emily in Paris, Paramount Network’s half-hour dramedy from Younger and Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi) also join the cast in recurring roles. Previously announced Ashley Park rounds out the list of series regulars in the 10-episode series, which is in production in Paris. You can see some cast photos above and below.

Additionally, Star reunites with iconic costume designer Patricia Field (Younger, Sex and the City) and also has brought on Marylin Fitoussi for costume design. Andrew Fleming, Zoe Cassavetes and Peter Lauer are set to direct.

Created, written and executive produced by Star, Emily in Paris follows Emily (Collins), a driven twentysomething from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Cultures clash as she is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, and Emily adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Walsh will play Emily’s co-worker and mentor who still lives in Chicago.

Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media executive produce for Paramount Network. Andrew Fleming also executive produces, and Collins serves as a producer for the new series.



Emily in Paris joins a Paramount Network scripted roster headlined by its hit Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, and upcoming series Coyote, from Michelle MacLaren and starring Michael Chiklis; the series adaptation of Sexy Beast; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; and Paradise Lost (working title), from Rodes Fishburne, Arika Lisanne Mittman and John Lee Hancock.

