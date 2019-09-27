Elton John To Be Interviewed By Graham Norton In BBC One Documentary

Elton John will open up about his struggles with addiction in a BBC One documentary, in which he will be interviewed by Graham Norton.

BBC Studios is making the special, titled Elton John: Uncensored, which was recorded in the south of France in August. John will reflect on his career and performances, as well as talk about addiction and how fatherhood has changed his life.

The documentary is timed to coincide with the rock star’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the release of his autobiography, Me.

Norton said: “Like the rest of the nation I’m a massive fan of Sir Elton John’s music, but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege. Funny, frank and fearless, I can’t wait for people to hear him tell his story.”

John added: “The past two years have felt truly monumental for me, and with the release of Rocketman, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and my autobiography coming up, it felt like the perfect opportunity to reflect on it all with Graham. I’ve always enjoyed our catch-ups and this felt like the best yet.”

Elton John: Uncensored is executive produced by Suzy Lamb and Mel Balac, while Gerard Williams is the producer. Jan Younghusband, the BBC’s head of music commissioning, ordered the documentary.