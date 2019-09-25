Elaine Hendrix To Star In ‘The Country Club’; Universal’s ‘355’ Thriller Adds Emilio Insolera

Elaine Hendrix, best remembered for her role in 1998 The Parent Trap remake and FX’s Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll series, has signed on to star in The Country Club, along with James Urbaniak (American Splendor, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde), Akono Dixon (Dolemite Is My Name, All American), John Higgins (NYC based sketch group Please Don’t Destroy) Fiona Robert (Younger, Chicago P.D.), and Sophia Robert (Poor Little Rich Kids). First-time director Fiona is at the helm, directing from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sophia. The two are also producing the project under their Robert Sisters Pictures label. It’s described as a farcical golf comedy about teens competing in a junior tournament. Filming is currently underway. Hendrix, who plays Fanny Kowalski, a wealthy mother trying to keep up appearances at the club after her husband fled the country for tax evasion, is repped by Innovative Artists, McKeon/Myones Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Actor Emilio Insolera (Sign Gene: The First Deaf Superheroes) has joined the cast of 355, Simon Kinberg-directed global spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez. Based on an idea by Chastain, the plot centers around female spies from agencies around the world. The women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their considerable talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust our teetering world into total chaos. Universal picked up the U.S. distribution rights early last year and set January 15, 2021 as its release date.