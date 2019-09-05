‘Einstein’ Police Procedural From Andy Breckman & Intrigue Based On German Format In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Monk creator/executive producer Andy Breckman has re-teamed with the series’ director/executive producer Randy Zisk for another hourlong procedural about a brilliant detective.

CBS has put in development Einstein, based on the German series, from the Monk duo, Tariq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment ,Red Arrow Studios International, which is behind the original German format, and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Breckman, Einstein is about the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor, until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

Breckman executive produces with Zisk, who also directs. James Baker, Bo Stehmeier, Shirley Bowers executive produce for Red Arrow Studios International, as well as Intrigue’s Tariq Jalil, Lucas Carter and Joe Wiggins, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Intrigue and Red Arrow Studios International first took a stab at developing an U.S. adaptation of Einstein last development season with a different creative team. That project was set up at NBC via Universal TV.

Written by Martin Ritzenhoff and Matthias Dinter, the German series Einstein is a police procedural dramedy based on their 2015 film. It premiered on pay-TV channel Sat.1 Emotions in January 2017 and ran for three seasons. The show has been sold to more than 100 territories including Spain and Portugal on AXN. You can watch a trailer without subtitles below.

In addition the hugely popular detective dramedy Monk, which ran on USA for eight seasons, Breckman recently created and executive produced The Good Cop, also directed and exec produced by Zisk, which ran on Netflix for one season .