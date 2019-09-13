Eddie Huang’s ‘Boogie’ Rounds Out Cast With Mike Moh, Dave East, Perry Yung, Taylour Paige and Alexa Mareka

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Moh, Dave East, Perry Yung, Alexa Mareka and Taylour Paige are ready to Boogie. The quintet of actors are the latest to join Eddie Huang’s coming-of-age pic at Focus Features which is currently filming in New York City.

The actors round out the cast which includes previously announced newcomer Taylor Takahashi as the titular character as well as co-stars Pamelyn Chee (Beyond Skyline, Prescient) and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Far from Home, Bumblebee, Love, Simon).

Taylour Paige Courtesy of Grandview

Set against the backdrop of contemporary New York City, Boogie follows a young Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA. The pic marks the directorial debut of Huang, who also wrote the screenplay. Huang is a renaissance man who is best known for writing Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir, which was adapted into a celebrated ABC series in 2014 and was the first Asian American sitcom on broadcast TV since Margaret Cho’s All American Girl.

Moh recently appeared as Bruce Lee opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His other credits include Inhumans, Empire and Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist. He is repped by WME, Authentic Talent, and Ziffren Brittenham.

East, a rapper and actor, has appeared in Elementary, The Breaks and Wu Tang: An American Saga which recently debuted on Hulu. Yung is currently a series regular on Cinemax’s Warrior and appeared in The Knick. His film credits include John Wick: Chapter 2, Man of the Century and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. He is repped by Davien Littlefield Management.

Paige has starred in Stella Meghie’s Jean of The Joneses and can be seen in the upcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zola. She is repped by Grandview & CAA. Boogie marks the second film for Mareka, whos debut film Out and About is currently in post-production.

Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions and Michael Tadross will produce. Focus Features will distribute the movie domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.