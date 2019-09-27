‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Rise From Last Year For Fox In NFL Return

The team from the City of Brotherly Love really needed a win this new-ish NFL season & they got one last night - so did Fox & the NFL.

Having a debut or two and the return of the last season of Empire now out of the way this premiere week, Fox unleashed its gridiron muscle last night with the Philadelphia Eagles clipping the Green Bay Packers

In a much need win for the Super Bowl LII champions, the team from the City of Brotherly Love sent Aaron Rodgers and crew on their way 34 – 27 on the start of the new season of . With three touchdowns by running back Jordan Howard allowing the Eagles to soar enough to stay ahead of the Packers at Lambeau Field, the first ever NFL game to be broadcast in ultra high definition was certainly something to see.

It was also a match-up to bring out some of the worst and best of the game with the Eagles’ Avonte Maddox and the Packers’ Jamaal Williams both taken off on stretchers as their fellow players offered respect and support to their fallen friends – respect and support that also came from out the stunned stadium:

Praying for Avonte Maddox 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 27, 2019

For Fox, sports are a major pillar in their new network approach following the now finalized $71.3 billion sale of many assets to Disney earlier this year. And in that vein, last night’s Eagles win was a double-digit victory by any other name.

The primetime battle scored a 12.6/23 in metered market results as rivals CBS and NBC saw the beginning of Evil and Perfect Harmony and a slew of series back for their latest season. Which means, several weeks now into a 100th NFL season that started ratings strong, the kick-off of the second full season of TNF on the Murdoch-owned net was up nicely over last year.

The first round of ratings have last night’s hard hitting match-up actually rising 18% from the Los Angeles Rams’ 38-31 winning over the Minnesota Viking on September 27, 2018.

Those early metrics saw last season’s Super Bowl contending Rams win go on to get 14.5 million viewers on Fox and the NFL Network in the final TNF numbers. The successor to previous seasons of less than stellar ratings, that was a sweet win of a different sort for the five-year and $3 billion bet that the Murdochs put on NFL action early last year for what was then being bandied about as New Fox.

Clearly it is early in the 11 weeks of TNF that Fox have this season, but the results of last night’s game certainly is a good omen for that venture – especially with the net airing Super Bowl LIV in February 2, 2020, from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

With that, we’ll update this year’s TNF premiere plus the moves on the rest of the Big 4 and the CW as more numbers come.