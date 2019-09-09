E! President Adam Stotsky Exits NBCU Network

Adam Stotsky is stepping down as E! President, putting an end to a 18-year tenure at NBCUniversal. He just notified the company staff of his departure in a note, which you can read below.

Stotsky will work on his transition with Frances Berweick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, who will step in to take over his responsibilities in the interim.

In the email, Stotsky, who joined E! in 2014 as General Manager and was promoted to President in early 2016, highlights what he considers his biggest accomplishments at the network. That includes the rapid expansion of E! News and coverage of NYFW and Met Gala as well as E!’s acquisition of The People’s Choice Awards, which debuted on the network in 2018.

Under Stotsky, E! refocused on its bread-and-butter unscripted programming, ending its foray into scripted with The Royals and The Arrangement. One of his most ambitious projects that did not pan out was re-staring a late-night talk show franchise on the network with Busy Philipps’ Busy Tonight, which was well received but could not get enough traction and was ultimately canceled.

Stotsky moved to E! after serving as President of NBCU’s now-defunct Esquire Network, where he oversaw the Emmy-nominated competition series American Ninja Warrior, in conjunction with NBC, along with popular spin-off Team Ninja Warrior, as well as the docu-series Friday Night Tykes. Prior to the launch of Esquire Network, Stotsky served as General Manager of Esquire predecessor G4, and previously as President of Marketing for NBC Entertainment.

From 2001 to 2008, Stotsky held senior marketing positions at NBCUniversal’s Syfy, rising to EVP, Global Brand Strategy and Market Development. Before joining NBCU, Stotsky served as VP of Marketing at Discovery Communications.

Here is his note:

Team E! (and colleagues across NBCU),

I wanted to share with you that after 18 years I will be leaving NBCUniversal, a company I respect and people I have loved working with. It’s been a journey of great pride and accomplishment.

I feel blessed to have had four distinct lives inside NBCU — SYFY, NBC, Esquire Network, E! Entertainment. Each offered a different challenge, yet there was always a passionate and dedicated team ready to rise to the occasion and push the brand and business forward.

The past 5 years with E! have been incredible. Together we transformed a singular hour of TV news and a popular website into the market-leading multiplatform publisher of pop culture/entertainment news, now delivering over a billion engagements a month. We launched our first scripted efforts, expanded E!’s signature live coverage beyond red carpets to our own award show with “People’s Choice Awards” and earned our status in fashion via partnerships with The Met Gala and New York Fashion Week. And most importantly, we cemented E!’s position as a global pop culture powerhouse.

Thanks to our extremely talented team, we have accomplished what we set out to do and E!’s future is bright. I will be working closely with Frances over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition. It has been an honor and privilege to work by your sides.

With respect and gratitude,

Adam