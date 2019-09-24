E!’s ‘Live From The Red Carpet’ Gets Boost With Emmys Purple Carpet Coverage

Audiences may have not tuned into the actual ceremony for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, but they certainly were tuning in for the action happening on this year’s red — er, I mean purple — carpet. E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards served up some top-notch ratings Sunday as it saw a noteworthy uptick compared with 2018.

Hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, viewership for the network’s annual Live From the Red Carpet was up 14% from a year ago in the adults 18-49 demographic (201,000 viewers) and 27% among total viewers (587,000).

The two-hour show leading up to Fox’s Primetime Emmys had a pre-pregame with Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmys Awards, which also saw significant growth from 2018 — 120% growth (201K) in the demo to be exact, and 110% in total viewers (229K). The Emmy fun did not stop there. E!’s post-show After Party: The Emmy Awards grew 2% (87K), and 46% among total viewers (217K).

E!’s Emmys coverage on all platforms including on-air, on digital and cross mobile and social netted 56 million total engagements, the network said Monday. Live From The Red Carpet ranked as the No. 2 most social entertainment program yesterday after Fox’s Emmys telecast on Fox. In addition, the live stream of E!’s linear Emmys coverage on desktop and app delivered more than five times last year’s performance, helping the network to its best daily linear live-stream performance ever.

