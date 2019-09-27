‘Hollywood’: Dylan McDermott, Samara Weaving, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow & Joe Mantello Among Netflix Series Cast Additions

Dylan McDermott, Samara Weaving, Jim Parsons, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix limited drama series Hollywood. They join previously announced Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

Few details are known about the series, which Murphy calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” It is believed to be set in the 1940s and centers on three lead characters — played by Pope, Criss and Corenswet.

From left: Jake Picking, Rock Hudson Shutterstock

McDermott will play Ernie; Weaving will portray Claire; Parsons will play Henry Wilson; Apatow will portray Henrietta; Mantello will play Dick; Harrier will play Camille; and Picking will play actor Rock Hudson.

Murphy co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. Principal photography got underway this summer, with Pope, Criss and Corenswet all exec producing in addition to starring.

Laura Harrier Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Hollywood is Murphy’s third show for Netflix following The Politician and Ratched, and the first under his mega overall deal with the streamer.

This marks Murphy’s latest collaboration with McDermott who starred in the very first installment of FX’s American Horror Story and can be seen in Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, which premieres today on Netflix. He’s repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment.

Weaving can be seen as the lead in Fox Searchlight’s thriller Ready or Not, and she also stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe in action comedy Guns Akimbo, which recently made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Weaving recently wrapped Bill and Ted Face the Music, the threequel to the cult franchise. She’s repped by Untitled, WME, Shannahan in Australia and attorney Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.

Parsons co-starred in Murphy’s HBO movie The Normal Heart, earning an Emmy nomination. The The Big Bang Theory alum also is reprising his role from Murphy’s Broadway production of The Boys In the Band in Murphy’s Netflix film adaptation. Parsons, who recently teamed with fellow Big Bang star Mayim Bialik on multi-camera comedy series Carla at Fox and is producing Quibi comedy The Monarchy Is Going to S***, is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA.

Two-time Tony winner Mantello recently directed Murphy’s Tony winner The Boys in the Band and the subsequent film version set to be released on Netflix in 2020. A major Broadway director whose acting breakthrough came in the original, landmark production of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, Mantello’s stage directing credits include the recent Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women and the long-running blockbuster Wicked. He’s set to direct Scott Rudin’s 2020 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett. Hollywood marks Mantello’s return to TV following roles in Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order series and Murphy’s The Normal Heart. He’s repped by CAA.

Apatow, who plays Lexi in HBO’s Euphoria, will next be seen in Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson comedy feature. She’s repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Harrier appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming and most recently in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. She will next be seen in features The Starling and BIOS. Harrier is repped by ICM Partners, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan.

Picking will next be seen as Harvard in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and directed by Joe Kosinski. His other credits include Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Blockers and Only the Brave. Additionally, he has appeared in Patriot’s Day, Goat and Dirty Grandpa. Picking is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.