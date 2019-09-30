Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Rolls Back To WWE For Fox’s ‘SmackDown!’ Debut

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown! has its Fox premiere on Friday, and this show is guaranteed to Rock. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Monday that he will return to his wrasslin’ roots with an appearance on the 20th anniversary program.

The pro wrestling juggernaut and Fox Sports are marking the anniversary on October 4, with a main event hailing from Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will be the series’ debut on Fox.

Check out Johnson’s tweet, complete with a career-spanning video montage on “The People’s Champion”:

Along with Johnson on the show will be past and current WWE stars Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry and Sting..

Meanwhile, in the squared circle, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against Brock Lesnar. Other matches include Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon going head-to-head in a ladder match with the loser forced to leave WWE.

The 20th anniversary episode of Friday Night SmackDown! airs Friday on Fox.

