‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer Gets ‘SNL’ Treatment With ‘Joker’ Twist

The Downton Abbey movie just set a boxoffice opening record for NBC sibling Focus Features. In its Season 45 premiere, the network’s late-night sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live spoofed the movie’s heavily played trailer.

Featuring SNL cast portraying the Crawleys and their servants panicking that they may not manage to get Downton Abbey ready for the Royal visit with a year-and-a-half year notice, the parody also included lines and quotes like:

“The beloved TV show is now a feature film. And it’s mostly about cleaning.”

“I absolutely love this film,” say all moms.

“Feels like watching the sun set on white people as a whole.”

Watch above the spoof trailer, which ends with a Joker surprise at the end., And here is the original Downton trailer.