Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

José José Dies: Legendary Mexican Singer Known As “The Prince of Song” Was 71

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer Gets ‘SNL’ Treatment With ‘Joker’ Twist

The Downton Abbey movie just set a boxoffice opening record for NBC sibling Focus Features. In its Season 45 premiere, the network’s late-night sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live spoofed the movie’s heavily played trailer.

Featuring SNL cast portraying the Crawleys and their servants panicking that they may not manage to get Downton Abbey ready for the Royal visit with a year-and-a-half year notice, the parody also included lines and quotes like:

“The beloved TV show is now a feature film. And it’s mostly about cleaning.”
“I absolutely love this film,” say all moms.
“Feels like watching the sun set on white people as a whole.”

Watch above the spoof trailer, which ends with a Joker surprise at the end., And here is the original Downton trailer.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad