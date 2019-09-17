Donald Trump Tangles Up Traffic In Downtown L.A & Beverly Hills Tuesday With 2-Day Fundraiser Trip

The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host is back in town for the 1st time since April for more LA cash - though almost none of it will come from Hollywood

Donald Trump doesn’t arrive in town today for a series of high roller fundraisers until 3:25 PM, but streets already are closed off in downtown L.A., with many more to come later on the Wesside and in Beverly Hills.

Starting at 4 AM this morning, the LAPD put the area around the Staples Center and the Ritz Carlton in DTLA on lockdown in anticipation of the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s latest dip into the West Coast cash cookie jar.

With a Bay Area fundraiser scheduled for earlier Tuesday, Trump is flying into LAX this afternoon. In a similar routine to when President Barack Obama used to frequently come to LA back in that long lost era, his successor will then take Marine One to downtown for a brief spell before then choppering back over to Santa Monica right in the thick of rush hour. Once landing in the boyhood town of his closer advisor Stephen Miller, Trump will then get in the Presidential vehicle (AKA “the beast”) at 6 PM and tangle up streets in Bev Hills.

Long commute story short – avoid DTLA today and leave the office or the lot fairly early in West L.A. if you don’t want to be stuck in traffic for hours. See the full list of LAPD road closures below to see what we mean.

DTLA street closures from Tuesday 4am to midday on Wednesday during the visit of the President of the United States: Figueroa from 6th to 8th, Wilshire from Flower to Beaudry, 7th from Flower to Bixel. Expect traffic congestion and avoid the area if possible. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 17, 2019

After arriving at the $1,000 to $100,000 a ticket event hosted by real estate developer Geoff Palmer around 7 PM, Trump is expected to press the flesh and offer up some partisan morsels to the well-heeled crowd on what is a multi-state and multi-city campaign swing. At around 8:30 PM, POTUS will begin his trip back to DTLA taking surface streets all the way for what is estimated by the Secret Service to be a 30-minute ride.

Looking to pull in north of $3 million tonight and at least another $5 million on Wednesday, Trump polls very poorly in California but his donor cup overflows in the state once ruled figuratively and literally by Ronald Reagan. In total, coming the same day Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is in town too, 45’s latest rare visit to the Golden State is estimated to bring in about $15 million to the GOP and his 2020 campaign coffers.

Though conservative Hollywood names like Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson have been tossed around in recent days as potentially showing up at the Trump events, it is very unlikely that there will be any significant Tinseltown presence at any of the fundraisers – including his former Press Secretary and now Dancing With The Stars contestant Sean Spicer. The West Coast may be fertile financial ground for the Trump 2020 reelection effort, but almost none of that money or support is coming for the once Emmy nominee is coming from solidly blue Hollywood – unlike when former VP Joe Biden is in town next week for his own fundraisers.

Having said that, resting his well-coiffed head for the night and probably sending out a few tweets mocking new-ish foe Debra Messing, Trump has a pricey breakfast gathering tomorrow before heading down to San Diego for another fundraiser. L.A’s finest say streets in downtown will remain closed down until around noon on Wednesday.

You have been warned.

HERE IS THE OFFICIAL ROAD CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE LAPD, BUT ALSO EXPECT A FEW SURPRISES:

Traffic Advisory for Presidential Visit

Los Angeles & Beverly Hills: To assist the public in avoiding possible traffic congestion during the visit of the President of the United States, September 17, 2019, the following areas of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills should be avoided when possible to prevent travel delays for community members:

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The area around N. Spring Street between S. Avenue 18 & Alpine Street

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The area around W. College Street between N. Main Street & Figueroa Terrace

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The area around Stadium Way between Lilac Terrace & Bishops Road

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The area around Wilshire Boulevard between S. Flower Street & the 110 Harbor Freeway

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The area around S. Figueroa Street between 7th Street & W. 4th Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The area around N. Hill Street between Bernard Street & Alpine Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The area around W. College Street between Yale Street & N. Main Street

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The area around N. Spring Street between Alpine Street & S. Avenue 18

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The area around Bundy Drive between Airport Avenue & W. Pico Boulevard

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between S. Sepulveda Boulevard & Bedford Drive (Beverly Hills)

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The area around Sunset Boulevard between Bedford Drive & S. Sepulveda Boulevard (Beverly Hills)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The area around W. 9th Street between the 110 Harbor Freeway & S. Flower Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The area around S. Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard & W. 6th Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

CLOSURES / RESTRICTIONS *(City of Los Angeles)

(no bus routes impacted by the hard closures)

Figueroa Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue, and 7th Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street will be closed beginning at 4:00 a.m.

The above streets will remain closed until midday September 18, 2019.

CLOSURES / RESTRICTIONS *(City of Beverly Hills)

(no bus routes impacted by the hard closures)

Sunset Boulevard between Ladera and Beverly Drives will be intermittently closed between

5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

[Suggested alternative east/west routes: Santa Monica, Wilshire and Olympic Boulevards]

Benedict Canyon Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive will be intermittently closed between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

[Suggested alternate north/south route: Coldwater Canyon Drive]