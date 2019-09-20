Donald Trump’s State Dinner Guests Include Lachlan Murdoch, Lou Dobbs & Maria Bartiromo

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News and Fox Business personalities Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs were among the guests at tonight’s White House State Dinner for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Also on the guest list: Marvel’s Ike Perlmutter and News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson.

This is President Donald Trump’s second state dinner, but it’s taking place just as the news media is fixated on a potentially new bombshell story: A whistleblower’s complaint over a conversation that Trump had with a foreign leader.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump, in a call with Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in July, repeatedly asked him to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, who was a director of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump has dismissed the speculation over what was said in the conversation, calling it “totally appropriate.” He blasted the media coverage and said that they would look “really bad when [the story] falls” apart.

Among those at the state dinner was Rudy Giuliani, who on Thursday sparred with CNN’s Chris Cuomo over the whistleblower story in an extended interview that touched on media coverage of Trump and a number of other conspiracy theories.

As he entered the state dinner, a reporter shouted, “What about your CNN interview?” Giuliani let out a loud chuckle.

Others attending the dinner include golfer Greg Norman, who was asked whether Trump plays too much golf. “Nobody can golf too much,” he said. Others spotted in the arrivals area: Dan Cathy, the CEO of Chick-fil-A, Attorney General William Barr, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Murdoch was asked what he thought of a recent article in The New Yorker about his brother, James, but he did not answer.