Donald Trump Attacks Debra Messing Again After Her Apology Over Twitter Controversy

President Donald Trump escalated a feud with Will & Grace star Debra Messing by claiming that she was trying to create a “blacklist” of his supporters and labelling her as a “racist.”

In two tweets, Trump wrote, “Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

Related Story Stephen Colbert Pelts Trump For Confusing Hurricane Dorian Tweets

On Wednesday, Messing apologized for “liking” the image of a church sign that called black Trump voters “mentally ill.” In the furor that followed, the hashtag #RacistDebraMessing began to trend on .

“Number 1 — I apologized for liking that church sign,” Messing wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly supporting.”

Comedian Terrance K. Williams had written that he was “offended” by Messing’s “like” and had promoted the #RacistDebraMessing hashtag.

But in response, Messing said that she was concerned that “black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter suppression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters having POC and Jews.”

Messing and her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack caught Trump’s attention over the weekend after they urged The Hollywood Reporter to publish a list of attendees to an upcoming fundraiser featuring Trump. He is scheduled to headline a Sept. 17 event in Beverly Hills. On The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that Messing’s call for a list of supporters was “not a good idea” and risked creating a new “blacklist.”

Last year, after Barr posted a racist tweet, ABC canceled the revival of the series she starred in, “Roseanne.”

A spokesman for NBC did not immediately return a request for comment.